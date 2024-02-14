Odisha CM launches ‘Mukhyamantri Baristha Bunakar O Karigar Sahayata Yojana,’ hikes artistes’ monthly pension

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a new scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Baristha Bunakar O Karigar Sahayata Yojana’ for the welfare and security of the weavers and handicraft artisans.

As per the new scheme, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to female weavers, weaving assistants and artisans in the age group of 40 to 80 years and male weavers and weaving assistants and artisans in the age group of 50 to 80 years. However, the senior weavers above 80 years and assistants and senior artisans (both women and men) engaged in weaving will be provided a financial assistance of Rs 2500 per month.

As decided, the beneficiaries receiving assistance under the “Baristha Bunakar Sahayata Yojana” will be given enhanced assistance amount between 20th and 25th of February.

Earlier, a monthly assistance of Rs 500 was given to the weavers between the ages of 60 and 80 years while those above 80 years of age were getting Rs 700 per month.

As per the data of the government, the state has more than 1,25,000 weavers and weaving helpers engaged in weaving and more than 1,50,000 handicraft artisans.

Eligibility of the ‘Mukhyamantri Baristha Bunakar O Karigar Sahayata Yojana:

Beneficiary’s name must be registered as weavers and helpers engaged in weaving and handicrafts in the survey list prepared by the Director of Textiles and Director of Handicrafts.

His/her annual family income does not exceed Rs 1 lakh

Should not have been a beneficiary of any corresponding scheme by the State Government or the Central Government.

Beneficiary should not be a Government servant, taxpayer or pensioner of Central or State Government.

Only one person from a family can get benefits under this scheme.

The assistance amount of the scheme will be disbursed directly by DBT to the Aadhaar-linked savings accounts of eligible deemed weavers and helpers and artisans engaged in weaving.

In another development, the Odisha government also hiked the monthly pension of artistes, revealed a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The monthly pension of artistes was Rs 1200 but now it has been hiked to Rs 2000. The artistes above 80 years would get Rs 2500 pension under the Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata scheme between February 20 and 25.

The State government’s announcement would benefit a total of 80,000 artistes of Odisha.