Odisha CM launches mega loan programme, SHGs to get loans worth Rs 1001 Cr
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a mega loan distribution programme of Odisha Gramya Bank (OGB) on Friday with an aim to provide loans to the self-help groups of Mission Sakti.
According to reports, the Odisha Gramya Bank will disburse a loan amounting to Rs 1001 crore for 2.68 women members of 26,722 SHGs under the Mission Shakti.
On this occasion, Patnaik also handed over Rs 10 lakh loan each to 5 Mission Shakti groups. This apart, he flagged off 5 Multi-Purpose Mobile Van-cum-ATMs.