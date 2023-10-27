Odisha CM launches ‘Kalas Yatra’ on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ program

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ on the occasion of the state-wide celebration of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The Kalas Yatra will start its journey from tomorrow to New Delhi, where an Amrit Vatika will be established by using the holy soil collected from all panchayats of the country and state.

The ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ carrying soil in 7,500 urns from every corner of the country is also expected to reach Delhi.

On the occasion of the final phase of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign’s concluding ceremony was celebrated at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Centre today.

Addressing this occasion, the Chief Minister of Odisha said that today’s India is the contribution of our martyrs and freedom fighters. They will forever be immortalized in our minds. Paying homage to countless martyrs and freedom fighters of the country, the CM said that Odisha is a holy land. Many heroes have been martyred for the freedom of the country and the glory of the motherland. This Kalash Yatra, organized in honour of the heroic soil, will inspire us all to work for the unity and integrity of the country.

The Odisha CM also thanked the Prime Minister for planning such a great program and said that the Amrit Vatika built in New Delhi with the collection of all this holy soil will be considered a place of pilgrimage for every Indian in the coming days. He said that this Amrit Vatika will awaken patriotism in every Indian and inform future generations about the sacrifices and values of the fighters.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik further said that this program will further illuminate the history of our freedom struggle and inspire everyone to build a new Odisha and a new India.

Panchayatiraj, Information Public Relations Minister Pradeep Amat, Odia Language, Literature and Culture and Tourism Minister Ashwini Patra, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officials were present.

Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, delivered the welcome address while Panchayatiraj Special Project Director Jyoti Ranjan Das proposed the vote of thanks.