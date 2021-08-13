Odisha CM launches developmental projects worth Rs 215 crore in Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched on virtual mode a slew of developmental projects worth Rs 215 crore in Jagatsinghpur district.

Jagatsinghpur district has best known for industry and agriculture. It was from Jagatsinghpur district that Biju Babu embarked on the development journey of Odisha. The port of Paradip is one of the major ports in the country today, the CM said.

The CM further said that the projects focus on the development of education, health, agriculture, communications, irrigation and tourism.