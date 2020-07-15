Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack via video conference.

The Chief Minister has called upon all Covid-19 cured persons to come forward and donate plasma voluntarily at this critical hour and save the lives of the severely affected Covid-19 patients.

Plasma therapy will be available free of cost in Odisha, the Chief Minister said adding that a dedicated plasma bank has been set up at SCB Medical College and Hospital, designated as the nodal centre for the therapy.

As many as four persons, including a paediatrician, who have already recovered from Covid-19, have volunteered to donate plasma today while more than 300 others have come forward to do the same in the next phases.

The plasma therapy will be started in four hospitals — the SCB Medical College and Hospital and Aswini Hospital in Cuttack besides KIMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

So far, a total of 10476 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the State.