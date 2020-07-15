CM Naveen

Odisha CM launches convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients at SCB

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack via video conference.

The Chief Minister has called upon all Covid-19 cured persons to come forward and donate plasma voluntarily at this critical hour and save the lives of the severely affected Covid-19 patients.

Plasma therapy will be available free of cost in Odisha, the Chief Minister said adding that a dedicated plasma bank has been set up at SCB Medical College and Hospital, designated as the nodal centre for the therapy.

As many as four persons, including a paediatrician, who have already recovered from Covid-19, have volunteered to donate plasma today while more than 300 others have come forward to do the same in the next phases.

The plasma therapy will be started in four hospitals — the SCB Medical College and Hospital and Aswini Hospital in Cuttack besides KIMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

So far, a total of 10476 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the State.

You might also like
State

1 Dead After Car Turns Turtle In Canal At Odisha’s Balasore

State

With 612 fresh recovery, Covid-19 recoveries cross 10000 mark in Odisha

State

Highest Ever 90 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar

State

Deadline For School Admissions In Odisha Extended To August 14

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.