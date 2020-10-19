Odisha CM launches Consumer Service Portal Mo Bidyut and Mobile App under 5T Initiative Electricity Services will be Monitored under Mo Sarkar-CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the electricity consumer service portal Mo Bidyut and Mobile App through video conference.

It’s a bilingual online electricity integrated consumer service portal www.mobidyut.com developed by Energy Department and dedicated to public under 5T initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this is one more transformational initiative under the 5T mechanism.

People of the state can now be able to avail efficient, time bound, and transparent online service delivery, he added.

Announcing that electricity services will now come under Mo Sarkar, he said that electricity is an essential service and impacts every aspect of modern day life. Hence, this service will be monitored under Mo Sarkar.

Minister and senior officials will be in touch with consumers for their feedback, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that people, now, need not run to various offices for new connections, bill payment or grievance redressal.

Going to government offices for getting public services should be a thing of the past unless statutorily mandated.

This will benefit more than 89 lakh electricity consumers of the state, the Chief Minister indicated.

He appealed to the consumers and general public of the state to take advantage of this facility to resolve their electricity service related issues in a simple, easy and quick manner.

He also said a Mobile App has been developed for this facility, and will soon be available in Google play store for download by public.

Patnaik expected the energy department to come out with more such efficient systems to provide better service to people.

With the launching of user-friendly this Web Portal, henceforth, the consumers will be able to avail services pertaining to (i) New power connection upto 5KW for domestic, General Purpose, Specified Public Purpose, like Irrigation, Pumping & Agriculture Purpose within 48 hrs, (ii) Energy Bill Payment and (iii) Grievance Redressal relating to electricity service.

Designed as a uniform online facility for all four Power Utilities of the State such as TPCODL, NESCO, WESCO and SOUTHCO, this portal is also equipped with proper escalation matrix & Dash-board facility so as to ensure smooth flow of service disposal, status updating and enforcing accountability of utility officials towards consumer issues.

While lauding the efforts of Energy Department in this regard, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that the Energy Department is committed to provide efficient services to people in a transparent manner under 5T initiative.

Development Commissioner, Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, and senior functionaries of Energy Department were also present on the occasion. V.K. Pandian, Secretary to CM (5T), coordinated the programme.