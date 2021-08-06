Odisha CM launches 9 online services of Energy Dept: Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched nine services of Energy Department online. These online services have been integrated to a single e-district platform and will be available to beneficiaries on edistrict.odisha.gov.in and eicelectricityodisha.nic.in.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that delivering hassle free services to the people has always been top most priority of his government. We are committed to bring about such transformations in every sphere of life, he added.

He said that these online services will be greatly beneficial for industries, commercial establishments besides the skilled electrical workforce of our State.

Reflecting the vision of transformation under 5T, he said that with the objective to empower people of our state through digital transformation, we are taking the public service delivery to the door step of the common man.

He added that with the new online platform, the electrical workforce of the State such as the electrical workmen, supervisors and contractors can now apply Online for grant and renewal of their licences. Inclusion of the online services such as electrical licensing, safety inspections and testing shall greatly facilitate the industries. Commercial establishments and other stake holders in obtaining the required approval digitally without any physical interface in a time bound manner, he said.

The CM further said that technological solutions for real-time payments shall greatly facilitate the applicants during the online application process. Digitally signed e-certificates can be downloaded by the applicants, ensuring transparency and authenticity. Timely delivery of services at the fingertips shall be essence of these online services, he added.

He appreciated the initiatives of the Energy Department for successfully transforming their key services online for the benefit and digital empowerment of the citizens.

Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra praised the Chief Minister for leading the state to new heights. He outlined CM’s initiatives for promotion to hockey, supply of Oxygen during the pandemic, Drink from Tap in Puri, hundred percent vaccination in Bhubaneswar and several other examples. He also spoke on the steps taken by the energy department as per the vision of the Chief Minister.

Secretary to CM (5T) V. K. Pandian moderated the programme.

Principal Secretary Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal gave the welcome address and EIC Electricity offered the vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Development Commissioner P. K. Jena, and other senior officers were present.

The services that are now available online are