Bhubaneswar: “I would like to appreciate all of you for the hard work you and your teams have put in the last 3 months for creating awareness amongst people and enforcing Lockdown,” said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday while video conferencing with all DIGs and SPs in the state.

Patnaik asked DGP Abhay to prepare an action plan within a fortnight on rationalisation of manpower so that more and more police personnel can be available in police stations.

Lauding police officials for their dedicated work during lock down and shut down the CM said, “I must mention here that there was so much restrain and dignified conduct in the whole process.”

“My appeal for ‘Zero walking inside Odisha’ for interstate migrants was implemented in letter and spirit because of systematic and coordinated hard work,” he also said.

Praising the work of ODRAF and FIRE during Amphan the Chief Minister said, “I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation for the good work done by ODRAF and FIRE in relief and restoration operations in West Bengal after Super Cyclone Amphan.”

“I would like to mention here that in spite of the threat of Coronavirus, our ODRAF and Fire personnel faced the situation boldly and helped people in distress in Kolkata. Your service will be an inspiration for others and the entire country has appreciated the work done,” he added.

“People at large saw a ‘’Human Face’’ in police actions. We should carry forward this good work. The Corona war is not yet over. We should be very alert and face the situation even more professionally at the same time with human face,” Odisha Chief Minister also said.