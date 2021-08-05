Odisha CM lauded in Rajya Sabha as India men’s hockey team wins Olympic bronze

New Delhi: Ever since the Indian hockey teams, both men and women, made it to the semifinals of the ongoing Olympics, praises have started pouring in for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

People from all walks of life have been praising Patnaik for promoting hockey in the country. Even, today too, as soon as the ‘men in blue’ won the Olympic bronze, everyone hailed the Odisha CM’s contribution to the Indian hockey teams.

Likewise, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh mentioned in the Upper House how Patnaik has promoted hockey in the last five years by sponsoring both Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams.

Watch: