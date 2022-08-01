Odisha CM interacts with 6891 newly-appointed teachers

Bhubaneswar: Interacting with 6891 newly-appointed teachers, Odisha chief minister Naveen Pattnaik on Monday described teachers as nation builders. The CM addressed the teachers at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the teachers the CM said that the teachers should accept teachership as a promise, rather than as a job.

It is to be noted that as many as 6891 teachers joined the Mass Education department of Odisha Government. During the event the CM said that in the last three years more than 14,000 teachers have been appointed.

The CM also said that 4000 Government schools in the State have already been transformed and 4800 more will be transformed by 2023.

