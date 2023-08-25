Odisha CM inaugurates two Advanced Diagnostic Centres

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to provide better healthcare services in Jharsuguda district, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated two state-of-the-art diagnostic centres at Jharsuguda and Laikera.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Advanced Diagnostic Centres, which have been established in collaboration with Vedanta, through video conference.

The State Government is establishing new medical colleges and improving hospitals to provide better healthcare services to the people of the State in order to achieve the goal of ‘Sustha Odisha-Sukhi Odisha’. Hundreds of doctors and paramedical staff are also being recruited, he said.

“The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has brought about the biggest transformation in the field of healthcare. Lakhs of people are benefiting from this scheme every month. Along with this, both the rich and the poor are getting free treatment in government hospitals,” he added.

Patnaik further said that quality healthcare is an indicator of development. That is why the government is continuing its efforts in this direction. It is a good thing that the private sector is joining hands with the government in this. The quality of healthcare will increase with the cooperation of all.

Among others, Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das, district collector and CEO of Vedanta took part in the inauguration of the two Advanced Diagnostic Centres.