Odisha CM inaugurates Anandpur Barrage

Odisha CM inaugurates slew of projects in Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited this district of Odisha and inaugurated a slew of projects. He inaugurated the Rs. 475 crore Anandpur barrage constructed across Baitarani River in Anandapur of the district.

After reaching the district the Chief Minister Friday inaugurated Anandpur barrage, which will be instrumental to provide irrigation facility to farmlands of about 60 thousand hectre in Anandapur, Hatadihi, Ghasipura of Keonjhar and Khaira, Oupada, Nilagiri, Balasore, Remuna and Sora of Balasore district

Later the Chief Minister laid foundation stone for water supply projects in Telkoi, Patana, Harichandanpur and Ghatagan costing about Rs. 1317 cr.

Naveen Patnaik also laid foundation of the mega water supply projects worth Rs. 820 crore in Saharpada, Ghasipura, Anandapur and Hatadihi.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a road development and widening project for the Chandposhi-Deodhar-Binida that has been calculated to cost Rs. 35 cr. During this visit the CM also laid the foundation stone of the Rs. 42 crore road development project in the district.

