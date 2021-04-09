Odisha CM Inaugurates Rail Over Bridge At Titilagarh In Balangir Dist Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a rail over bridge through video conferencing at Titilagarh in Balangir district of Odisha on Friday. The 1042 meter long Railway Over Bridges (ROB) has been constructed at a cost of Rs 71.59 crore, said an official press release.

The CM while addressing on video conferencing said,  “Titilagarh is an important rail junction. Apart from this rail-over bridge, I aim for extensive development in Titilagarh. Several developmental works like a modern bus stand, swimming pool, renovation of Maharaja Sagar, wastewater treatment plant are underway. Apart from Titilagarh, it will benefit people of Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Nuapada”.

Moreover, he also requested everyone to wear masks and stop the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

The event was coordinated by the 5T Secretary to Chief Minister V K Pandian.

Among the other dignitaries who were present at the function were Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner R K Sharma, Works Secretary Krishan Kumar .  Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo and WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy were also present on this occasion. Odisha Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu thanked the CM on behalf of people of Titilagarh for the ROB.

