Odisha CM inaugurates Orientation Programme for newly recruited doctors & paramedics

Bhubaneswar: Healthcare is a top priority of my government and we are consistently making efforts to provide affordable quality health services to the people.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said this today while inaugurating the Orientation Programme for the newly recruited doctors and paramedics for Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals and Dispensaries in the State today.

As many as 55 new doctors and 59 paramedics joined the state ESI Hospitals in the state today.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, the CM said that it is a huge step in strengthening our healthcare delivery system particularly for all the 8 lakh Insured Persons.

The Chief Minister further said that the State Government is fully committed to making desirable policy provisions in order to attract and retain human resources for healthcare in the tribal districts through financial and non-financial incentives to doctors working in the KBK and remote areas.

He hoped that the ESI Hospitals and Dispensaries would function as a major public healthcare provider catering to the special needs of the Insured Persons working in different regions of the State.

Speaking that 5T and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives are directed to transform governance and empower people, the Chief Minister informed that as per the feedback received, over 92 percent patients are satisfied on the healthcare services at public health facilities.

Saying that doctors belong to one of the noblest professions, he said that people treat doctors as saviour of their lives. He expected all the new doctors to live up to the expectations of the people and devote themselves towards making Odisha a leading State in providing quality healthcare to all the people.

Joining the programme, Minister for RD, Labour & ESI Sushant Singh said that the Chief Minister has been making all efforts to improve the health infra in the state. He informed the CM has given approval for opening of 4 more ESI hospitals and 12 dispensaries.

The Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that with increasing industrialisation, new workforces are being created and they will be benefited by the ESI health insurance system. He also highlighted the Govt’s initiatives for quality healthcare across the state.