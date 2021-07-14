Odisha CM inaugurates MRI, CT scan services, free diagnosis facility at AHPGIC

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated MRI and CT Scan services at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack on virtual platform. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister has said that in the next 2-3 years, we will have sufficient latest facilities within the State for cancer care and our people need not go to other cities for treatment.

The CM said that the patients at this institute can access these services free-of-cost and they would not depend on the SCB Medical College for these services. This will result in timely and accurate diagnosis leading to early treatment, he added.

Emphasizing that the Government is committed to provide the best care to the cancer patients in the State, he said that we are investing in upgrading and expanding the facilities at this institute to make it a leading Centre in the country.

Highlighting the efforts of the Government he said that we are also establishing cancer care facilities across the State. The Bargarh Cancer hospital will also be initiated shortly. Apart from the district cancer chemo-therapy programme, we are also committed to better cancer care facilities with up-gradation of existing radio therapy units and creation of new radio therapy units at different districts of the State. All these facilities will help in early diagnosis and recovery, he added.

He further said that we have also been inviting renowned private and charity organizations in this field to set up facilities in the State. Recently, foundation stone was laid for the state-of-the-art Cancer Care and Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar with philanthropic support and partnerships, he reminded.

Joining the programme from AHPGIC on virtual linkage, Health Minister Naba Das appreciated the Chief Minister’s leadership on development of health infrastructure in the state and provision of free quality treatment to patients across the state including Covid. Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Souvik Biswal praised the efforts of the Chief Minister on health front and said that he has been standing tall to protect the people of the state in any disaster.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.

Welcoming the guests, Additional Chief Secretary of Health P.K. Mohapatra spoke on different steps taken by the govt for treatment of cancer patients . Director of AHPGIC offered the vote of thanks.

This initiative is a massive boost to cancer care in the State and will help save innumerable, precious lives, the CM earlier had earlier said in a tweet.