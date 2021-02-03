Odisha CM Inaugurates LED Street Lights In Cuttack-Puri Bypass Road

By IANS
LED light in Puri by pass road

Bhubaneswar:  The Cuttack-Puri bypass road from Hi-Tech intersection to Daya Bridge in the capital city of Odisha got illuminated on Wednesday.  This is a road stretch of 12 kms.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the LED Street lights on Wednesday evening that have been fixed from Palasuni square to Lingipur square.

As per reports, a total of 387 streetlights have been used for the road which had 2 Led in each and 774 Led bulbs in total. High mast lights have been used at three major intersections at Pandra, Keshura and Lingipur .

The lighting project will help commuters during night hours. It has been hoped that accidents and incidents of snatching will come down due to the new lighting system.

