Odisha CM inaugurates, lays foundation of 52 irrigation projects worth Rs 3037 crore

Bhubaneswar: Today a golden chapter has been created in the field of irrigation. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 52 projects worth Rs 3,037 crore in one day.

In this, 6 projects have been inaugurated in 4 districts with a cost of 131 crore rupees, while the foundation stones of 46 projects have been laid in 15 districts with a cost of 2906 crore rupees.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the welfare of farmers and development of agriculture has always been a priority for him. Expressing that he is meeting farmers brothers and sisters of different regions in Bhubaneswar every day, he said that our various welfare programs for farmers are working very well.

Among the most important projects today is the inauguration of the Kusumi Barrage in Nayagarh. The foundation stone of the underground pipeline distribution system has been laid at a cost of Rs. 70.88 cr. This will provide irrigation to 9254 acres of land and will benefit 1.5 lakh people of 49 villages in 3 blocks. Along with this, the system of distribution of water of 5 small irrigation projects through underground pipelines has also been launched.

The foundation stone of the Hadua Dam and its underground pipeline distribution system was also laid. With this, 8997 acres of agricultural land in 86 villages of Cuttack district will be irrigated, 293 villages will be supplied with drinking water and 1 megawatt of electricity will be produced. The estimated cost of Hadua Dam and its underground pipeline distribution system is Rs 265.24 crore and Rs 195.89 crore respectively.

Today foundation stone laid for the Cuttack Dimiria-Rautpada Inland Watershed Project, Baideshwar-Gopinathpur Inland Watershed Project and Nabarangpur Phatki Inland Watershed Project – 3 such inland watershed projects along with 39 minor irrigation projects, underground pipelines and other projects.

5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian coordinated the program and said that the Chief Minister believes in deeds and not in words. Whatever he promised, he must fulfils. On this occasion he said that about 80 percent of the complaints regarding irrigation that he had received during his visit to the districts, have been resolved.