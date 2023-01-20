Odisha CM Inaugurates International Craft Mela at Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated an ‘International Craft Summit’ in Jajpur. This is the first-of-its-kind craft summit featuring a confluence of pioneering craftspeople, culture, and art enthusiasts.

International delegates from 15 countries have arrived in Jajpur to engage with local artisans and other stake holders. Four UN agencies and five UNESCO Creative Cities have partnered with the District to realize this ambitious and forward looking event on behalf of the State Government.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said it is a historic occasion for Odisha. He said, “Jajpur was the Ancient Capital of Odisha. With its existing assets of religious tourism, urban tourism and Buddhist tourism, it has the potential to be a major tourist hub The cultural heritage of Jajpur is reflected in its vibrant art forms.”

Speaking on the cultural splendor of the state, the CM said, “Odisha is an illustrious land of immaculate art and crafts. Our civilizational journey is a journey of our artistic culture. The artistic skills of our craftsmen are reflected in numerous ways. You can find it in our temples, our sculptures, Buddhist shrines, hand-woven clothes, patta paintings, wood works, metal works…… everywhere. Every village, every lane of Odisha exhibits some form of art or craft. The soul of Odisha lives in our art, craft, music and culture.”

He said that the the Government of Odisha is making concerted efforts to develop Odisha as a global hotspot of tourists, provide livelihoods and employment opportunities, and make the State attractive for investors.

Describing the initiatives, he said, “We are developing mechanisms for a holistic development of our tourism, handloom and handicrafts sector. We have put in place various policies such as State Tourism Policy, Handicraft Policy, Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy. We are also opening art galleries at different places, organising heritage walks and taking many other initiatives to promote tourism and culture.”

Science & Technology Minister Shri Ashok Panda, Rural Development Minister Shri Priti Ranjan Ghadai, Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Smt Rita Sahu participated. They highlighted the cultural heritage of Odisha and its significance in modern age.

Smt Junhi Han, Chief of UNESCO Culture Sector for South Asian countries appreciated the efforts for promotion of local art, artists and artisans. Renowned Bollywood actor Dia Mirza also attended. Jajpur Collector gave the welcome address and Zilla Parishad Executive Officer offered the vote of thanks.