Odisha CM inaugurates

Odisha CM inaugurates hi-tech Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a world class Convention Centre that has been facilitated with cutting edge technological equipment at the Lokaseva Bhavan Tuesday here in Odisha. The Centre has been built over an area of 5,180 sq mts.

Equipped with ultramodern and hi-tech facilities the two-storied edifice houses a large hall having with seating capacity for about 400 persons. There is also a banquet hall in the ground floor with a seating capacity of 80-90 along with a well-furnished VIP lounge.

