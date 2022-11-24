Odisha CM inaugurates happiest minds IT development centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Further expanding IT ecosystem in the state, CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Happiest Minds IT development at Fortune towers in Bhubaneswar.

The centre will further strengthen Odisha’s position as a technology resource hub of India.

The innovation centre will have a capacity of more than 1000 employees as the company is looking to expand its capacity to serve global clients out of India. It will create opportunities for talented engineers in the coming years.

CM Naveen Patnaik said, Odisha has been taking giant strides in IT sector in recent years. The growth momentum is accelerating in IT space with growing confidence of IT companies on Odisha as an investment decision. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India creating jobs for our youth.

CM Naveen Patnaik said most of the IT companies have set foot in the capital city. The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into coveted destination.

Opening up the happiest minds Global IT Development centre adds yet another defining chapter, signifying the fast changing IT ecosystem in the state, CM said.

The new development centre will enable the company to expand its capacity to deliver digital transformation solutions to enterprises and technologies for seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.

The company aims to leverage a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, clouds, digital process automation,internet of things, robotics/drones, security and virtual augmented reality.

“We are delighted to start with a new development centre in Bhubaneswar. At happiest minds, we have always embraced our responsibility to create a mindful impact on our communities and we are grateful to Hon’ble CM Naveen Patnaik and state government officials for the support in establishing the centre,” said Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Mind Technologies.

He also appreciated the industry friendly IT policy of the state which address the requirements of the industries wanting to set up or expanding business here.

“I would also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our Board of Directors, our shareholders and all other stakeholders for their wishes, guidance, and support in our digital and agile journeys,” he added.