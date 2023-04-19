Odisha CM inaugurates Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre in Khordha

Khordha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre in Gurujanga of Khodha district. Divyang people of Odisha will be largely benefited from this centre as they can get artificial limbs from here.

On this occasion, the CM addressed the people that the rehabilitation of physically disabled persons is our responsibility. And hence, everybody needs to work for this. He also said that the founder of Jaipur Foot Centre Dr Meheta has become a blessing for the lakhs of disabled persons.

Disabled persons can walk, run, dance, and ride bikes and cars with the help of artificial limbs. On this occasion, the CM also launched a centre-on-wheel.

Jaipur Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) provides all its assistance, including artificial limbs, calipers and other aids and appliances totally free of charge.

BMVSS was registered as a society under the Rajasthan Societies Registration Act on March 29, 1975. It has its headquarters at Jaipur (India). It is a pan-Indian organisation having 23 branches.

Since its inception, BMVSS has rehabilitated more than 2 million amputees and polio patients by fitting/providing artificial limbs (Jaipur Foot variety), calipers, and other aids and appliances, mostly in India and also in 27 countries across the world.