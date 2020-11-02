Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to sports infrastructure in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated three world class sports facilities in three different places in the State.

The Chief Minister inaugurated an Indoor Stadium at Hinjilicut, Multi-purpose indoor stadium at Chhatrapur, (both in Ganjam district) and 10m, 50m (renovated) Shooting ranges at at iconic Kalinga Stadium here through video conference.

The International Standard Multisport Indoor Stadium at Hinjilicut is spread over 1.5 acres of land with a seating capacity of 300. It has playing courts for Badminton, Volleyball and Basketball, besides facilities for Yoga, Gym and Physiotherapy.

The Chhatrapur Indoor Hall is equippted with 3 wooden floored badminton courts of International standard.

The shooting range at Kalinga Stadium managed by Aditya Birla – Gagan Narang High Performance Centre will have a 22 lane 10-meter range and renovated 50 meter range. The range can cater to 60 athletes each day for training.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that as part of the 5T initiative, the state has a focus on complete transformation of sports sector in the State.

“We will continue to support sports persons in their endeavor to achieve excellence,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that a synthetic turf hockey training centre will open in Chhatrapur in recognition of rich hockey culture in the region and nurture hockey talent.

On his part, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera appreciated the leadership of Chief Minister for creation of powerful sports eco-system in the state.

The Sports Minister also handed over the out-of-turn promotion order to Dutee Chand in Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for receiving Arjun Award.