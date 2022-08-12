Odisha CM Inaugurates 2 Irrigation Projects In Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated two irrigation projects worth Rs 1,508 crore in Mayurbhanj district, which will provide irrigation facilities to more than 27,000 hectares of land, benefiting more than 2.5 lakh farmers.

Patnaik visited the district for the first time following Droupadi Murmu’s swearing-in as 15th President of India. Murmu is a native of the tribal district of Odisha.

Attending a programme organized at Tikpada in Rasgovindpur block, Patnaik inaugurated Deo and Subarnarekha irrigation projects and laid foundation stones for several developmental works in the district.

According to officials, the Subarnarekha project will provide irrigation facilities to 17,121 hectares of agricultural land in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. Over 55,000 farmers of both the districts will benefit from the project, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 685 crore.

The target is to provide irrigation facilities to 70,000 hectares of land through the project, they said.

Similarly, about 10,000 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj will be irrigated through the Deo project. It will benefit 2 lakh people of 100 villages of the tribal district.

Under the project, a dam of 1,280 meters length has been constructed on Deo river at Hatibari of Karanjia block at a cost of Rs 823 crore.

Highlighting his state government’s developmental programmes on agriculture, education and health, the Chief Minister said that all such programmes have empowered the people.

On transformation of schools, Patnaik said that it has increased confidence among the children.

He said that Mayurbhanj district has a unique identity for its art and culture throughout India. The Mayurbhanj tribe has a rich tradition and President Murmu has further enhanced its glory. “We all are proud of her,” he added.

Stating that Mayurbhanj has a special contribution to the development of the state, Patnaik appealed to everyone to work hand in hand for the development of the district and the entire state.