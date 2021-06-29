Odisha CM inaugurates 100-beded Covid hospital in Deogarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated a 100-beded Covid hospital in Deogarh through video conferencing. The hospital has been made with the cooperation of Deogarh Vedanta Group.

The Covid hospital has 12 ICUs, 32 HDUs and special Paediatric ward along with modern equipment. Odisha government has taken up the services for treatment, medicine supply, and food to the patients in this hospital.

Earlier, there was a 140-beded Covid hospital in Deogarh. After this hospital, there are now 2 Covid hospitals in Deograh.