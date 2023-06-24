Odisha CM inaugurated 13 academic & 28 hostel buildings of OAVS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 13 academic buildings and 28 hostel buildings of Odisha Adarsa Vidyalaya Sanghatan (OAVS) today and also laid foundation for 276 hostel buildings of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. In a special function organised at Lokseva Bhavan convention centre .

Addressing the gathering on this occasion Patnaik said that this magnificent infrastructure will pave way for development of quality education eco-system for our students.

Highlighting the objective of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya he said that it was established with the idea to reach out and provide quality education in English medium to each deserving child preferably from rural area and to make Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas a role model for the country. Since its inception, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya has been made operational in all 314 blocks of Odisha and one ICONIC OAV at Bhubaneswar to provide quality education to meritorious students, he added.

Emphasizing on Quality education he said it had been my Government’s priority all along. Our Vidyalayas are experiencing transformational changes under 5T initiative.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas are dedicated to provide quality Education to talented rural & Semi urban students at block level in CBSE pattern. OAVS has brought a number of innovative measures to improve the system of education.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all the new entrants who are selected through OAV Entrance Test.

He also felicitated meritorious students of CBSE 10th and 12th standard including those qualified for NEET, JEE Advanced and other National level competitions. He expressed hope that, the constant effort of teachers, parents, school management and local community in general would transform OAVs to Centers of Excellence in coming days.

Among others minister school and mass education Sudam Mandry, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Advisor OAVs Upendra tripathy also spoke on the occasion. School and Mass Education Department Secretary Aswathi gave the welcome address.