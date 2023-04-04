Odisha CM in Japan: Nippon to establish 30 million ton capacity steel plant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In his 7-day visit to Japan Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met Mr Eiji Hashimoto, the President and Representative Director of Nippon Steel Corporation in Tokyo. The two reportedly discussed about the business opportunities.

After reaching the Airport in Tokyo, CM Patnaik was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Japan CB George and senior officials of the Embassy. Also, Japan Government welcomed and felicitated the Chief Minister.

It is to be noted that the CM has made this tour to promote investment opportunities in the state.

The visit of the Chief Minister to Japan reinforces the commitment of the state government to promote Odisha as a favourable investment destination and strengthen the emerging economic and cultural ties with the country.

Following meet with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Mr Eiji Hashimoto, the President of Nippon Steel Corporation has made a big announcement. Nippon Steel Corporation is going to establish a 30 million ton capacity steel plant in Odisha.