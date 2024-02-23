Odisha CM hikes remuneration of Self-Employed Mechanics

Bhubaneswar: It is matter of great joy for the self-employed mechanics working in Gram Panchayats of the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik increased their remuneration today.

According to reports, the Self-Employed Mechanics are getting Rs 4,000 at present. However, the State government increased it by 62.50 per cent which is Rs 6,500.

Naveen Patnaik’s announcement would benefit as many as 13,000 self-employed mechanics of the state. He made the announcement following the requests and proposals in this regard from various self-employed artisans and mechanics during the district tours of 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian.

It is to be noted here that two Swavalambi (self-employed) mechanics are appointed in the village panchayats to provide regular clean drinking water to all the villages of the state and to eliminate waterlogging.

Earlier on February 18, 2024 the State government hiked the monthly salary of matrons working at tribal students’ hostels situated in different districts of the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hiked the matrons’ remuneration to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000. He also announced that the matrons’ next kin would receive Rs 2 lakh in case of their deaths. The State government will also give Rs 1 lakh when the matrons stop working at the age of 60.

Odisha CM has increased the amount of remuneration of the Mid-day Meal (MDM) cooks and assistants working in different schools of the State. The amount has been increased from Rs 1400 to Rs 2000. This announcement will benefit about one lakh 10 thousand cooks and assistants working in about 55thousand schools of the State. An amount of Rs 74 crore will be spent by the State Govt to meet the expense of this benefit.

Apart from this, if a cook or assistant dies during his/her service her next of kin will be provided with an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh. This increased salary will be applicable from October 2023 as an arrear.