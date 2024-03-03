Odisha CM hikes construction workers’ pension

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today hiked the pension of the construction workers who have been registered with the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

As per the official release from the Chief Minister’s office (CMO), the monthly pension of the eligible construction workers who are above the age of 60 has been increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500. Likewise, the pension of labourers who are 80 years and above has been hiked to Rs 1,000 from of Rs 700.

The CMO further informed that the announcement of the increase of the monthly pension of the construction workers will come into effect from February 2024.

With this, Patnaik continue to hike the pensions of different walks of lives. Earlier on February 14, he had launched a new scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Baristha Bunakar O Karigar Sahayata Yojana’ for the welfare and security of the weavers and handicraft artisans.

As per the new scheme, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to female weavers, weaving assistants and artisans in the age group of 40 to 80 years and male weavers and weaving assistants and artisans in the age group of 50 to 80 years. However, the senior weavers above 80 years and assistants and senior artisans (both women and men) engaged in weaving will be provided a financial assistance of Rs 2500 per month.

As decided, the beneficiaries receiving assistance under the “Baristha Bunakar Sahayata Yojana” will be given enhanced assistance amount between 20th and 25th of February.

Earlier, a monthly assistance of Rs 500 was given to the weavers between the ages of 60 and 80 years while those above 80 years of age were getting Rs 700 per month.

As per the data of the government, the state has more than 1,25,000 weavers and weaving helpers engaged in weaving and more than 1,50,000 handicraft artisans.