Odisha CM graces Platinum Jubilee Heritage meet of Odisha Diploma Engineers’ Service Association

Bhubaneswar: Joining the platinum jubilee celebration of Odisha Diploma Engineers Service Association, CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday advised to follow 5T principles to bring more efficiency in projects and services.

The CM said that 5T initiative is more significant for the engineers at the base level. The CM called the diploma engineers are the backbone of the Govt in implementation of the ongoing projects and maintenance of the existing infrastructure.

The CM also appreciated their role during natural calamities like Cyclone and Floods. He added that the State is taking up projects at a faster pace, the engineers at the grassroots level have a greater responsibility in execution and maintenance of projects.

The CM also assured that Govt is considerate to their demands and they will be considered sympathetically.