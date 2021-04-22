Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday gave his nod for the 111.2 km long Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) that will spread parallel to the National Highway 16. This parallel ring road will connect Khordha bypass-Bhubaneswar-Athagarh town-Cuttack urban area.

As per reports, the said ring road will origin at Rameshwar on the NH 16 and will pass through Govindpur on the NH 55 and then end at Tangi again on NH 16.

The six lane ring road will also be constructed as six lane-bridges on the River Mahanadi. Traffic congestion will reduce once this road will be finished.

It has been expected that the road will be instrumental for socio-economic development in the capital region while it will also boost commerce.

As per reports, the State government to allocate Rs. 600 crore for the said road project that is expected to be ready in 30 months.