Government ITI in Polasara

Odisha CM gives green signal to proposal of opening of Government ITI in Polasara

By Subadh Nayak 0 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today gave his approval to the proposal for opening a Government ITI Ganjam district’s Polasara.

With Patnaik’s nod for the new ITI in Polasara, the number of Government ITIs in Ganjam district has reached six. The other five Government ITIs are functioning at Chhatrapur, Purshottampur, Berhampur, Sheragarh and Hinjilikattu of the district.

“The opening of a Government ITI in Polasara has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of the area,” read a press note issued by the CMO.

You might also like
State

Do not limit students only to syllabus, help them learn from society: Naveen Patnaik…

State

Bhubaneswar registers 47 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 302 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Climate friendly sustainable development need of hour: Odisha CM

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.