Odisha CM gives green signal to proposal of opening of Government ITI in Polasara

Odisha CM gives green signal to proposal of opening of Government ITI in Polasara

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today gave his approval to the proposal for opening a Government ITI Ganjam district’s Polasara.

With Patnaik’s nod for the new ITI in Polasara, the number of Government ITIs in Ganjam district has reached six. The other five Government ITIs are functioning at Chhatrapur, Purshottampur, Berhampur, Sheragarh and Hinjilikattu of the district.

“The opening of a Government ITI in Polasara has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of the area,” read a press note issued by the CMO.