Odisha CM gives away medals to Police personnel on Independence Day
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today gave away the police medals to 28 officials during a special program held at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.
While the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service was given to one officer, 11 officials were felicitated with the Police Medals for Meritorious Service. Likewise, a total of 16 received the Police Medals for Gallantry.
Check below the full list of awardees:
President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service:
- Prahllad Kumar Rout, Vigilance constable
Police Medals for Meritorious Service:
- Jatin Kumar Panda, Additional SP
- Pradyumna Kumar Mishra, Additional SP
- Sudhanshu Sekhar Pujari, Sundargarh Vigilance Division
- Himanshu Swain, ACP, Commissionerate Police
- Jnanendra Das, PTI Deputy Commandant
- Arun Baliarsingh, SIW Inspector
- Jugal Kishore Pradhan, ASI, Berhampur Vigilance Division
- Sarwadin Khan, Constable, Cuttack Vigilance office
- Bijnan Bhushan Mohanty, ASI, SCRB, Bhubaneswar
- Anil Minz, Drill Inspector, Biju Patnaik Police Academy
- Pradeep Behera, Fourth Battalion jawan, Rourkela
Police Medals for Gallantry:
- SOG SI Gagan Bihari Nayak,
- SOG Havildar Krushnalaka Behra,
- SOG Commando Muralal Manohar Das,
- SOG Commando Maheshwar Dhakad,
- SOG Commando Manohar Bhumia,
- SOG Commando Prashad Nayak,
- SOG Commando Bhabani Shankar Patil,
- Commando Arjun Chandra Kurami,
- Commando Binaya Kumar Mishra,
- Commando Rajesh Diwan,
- Commando Rajendra Chowdhury,
- SOG Havildar Sukhiram Rana,
- Commando Ganesh Dharua,
- Commando Ramesh Paramanik,
- Commando Padmanav Roy,
- Commando Madan Mohan Pradhan,