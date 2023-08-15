Odisha CM gives away medals to Police personnel on Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today gave away the police medals to 28 officials during a special program held at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

While the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service was given to one officer, 11 officials were felicitated with the Police Medals for Meritorious Service. Likewise, a total of 16 received the Police Medals for Gallantry.

Check below the full list of awardees:

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service:

Prahllad Kumar Rout, Vigilance constable

Police Medals for Meritorious Service:

Jatin Kumar Panda, Additional SP Pradyumna Kumar Mishra, Additional SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Pujari, Sundargarh Vigilance Division Himanshu Swain, ACP, Commissionerate Police Jnanendra Das, PTI Deputy Commandant Arun Baliarsingh, SIW Inspector Jugal Kishore Pradhan, ASI, Berhampur Vigilance Division Sarwadin Khan, Constable, Cuttack Vigilance office Bijnan Bhushan Mohanty, ASI, SCRB, Bhubaneswar Anil Minz, Drill Inspector, Biju Patnaik Police Academy Pradeep Behera, Fourth Battalion jawan, Rourkela

Police Medals for Gallantry: