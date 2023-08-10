Odisha CM feliciates 19 Districts for ‘Bhoomi Samman’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today feliciated 19 districts of Odisha for excellent performance in computerisation of land records. These districts had received Bhoomi Samman award from the President of India in July for achieving 100 percent success in Digital India Land Records Modernisation.

Odisha has been awarded the Prestigious “Bhoomi Samman “as the best state in India for its outstanding contribution in Digitization of Land Records.

These districts are Angul, Boudh, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

A function was organised at Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan for the felicitation programme. The Chief Minister presented a Trophy & Citation to the collectors of these districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the revenue administration and the districts for the award and expresed happiness for as many as 19 districts of the state receiving Bhoomi Samman from the President from a total of 68 districts of the country who got the glorious award. He said 100 percent digitisation of land records by all other districted will be completed by end of this financial year.

The CM said that after the implementation of 5T Charter and by adhering to the principles of “Mo Sarkar”, Odisha has become one of the pioneers in modernization of land records.

Coming to a Government office, he said, is now a matter of choice rather than a compulsion. People can access various public services through an array of e-Governance applications anytime anywhere. The chronic land issues are being sorted out through a Revenue Taskforce, he added.

The CM continued, “it is important to start a plan, but it is more so important to take it to a saturation point. My Government believes in taking all our plans into a logical conclusion.”

Dedicating this achievement to all the 4.5 Crore people of Odisha, he said that the wishes & aspirations of all our people have always been my priority. By focusing on people, finding solutions to their problems, we have become the best State in Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme.

The CM called upon everyone to continue this excellence for the betterment of 4.5 Crore People of Odisha.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Smt Pramila Mallick stated that Odisha has achieved 100 percent success in different parameters of digitization of land records and delivery of public services. She praised the commitment of the officials of her department.

Chief Secretary PK Jena emphasized that Land Revenue Administration is the cornerstone of all developmental, infrastructure and industrial projects. Digitization of land records has facilitated various projects expeditiously.

Rayagada and Nuapada District Collectors narrated their experience on the transformation in Citizen Centric Revenue Services after digitization of land records by following 5T Charter. They said this has helped in reduction of land disputes.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and other senior officers were present.

Revenue and Disaster Management Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo delivered the welcome address. IG Revenue Jyoti Prakash Das proposed the vote of thanks. IGR, Odisha graced the occasion.