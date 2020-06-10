Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today extended his deep appreciation to all the hospital teams and district health teams. He said that it is due to their dedicated efforts and selfless service that our State has been able to manage the COVID pandemic effectively so far.

The CM further added that the best preventive measures for COVID19 is personal protection through simple measures that should be consistently followed.

In these difficult times, added the CM, the doctors are the real heroes for the people. This places an even greater responsibility on them as the conduct and protocols followed by these people sets an example for the public.

The State has taken extensive measures for training personnel and purchase of required consumables, for personal protection added the CM. Protocols have to be meticulously followed by the doctors and health staff to prevent infection among front-line workers and to maintain the faith of the people.

With the rising number of doctors being tested COVID19 positive, he directed the Health Department to ensure that adequate supplies for personal protection equipment (PPE) and infection control are available at all levels in the field. Refresher training on such protocols should be conducted where required.

CM Naveen said, “the next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of Covid as well as monsoon induced other communicable diseases, the Health Department is also to conduct a State-wide integrated campaign for house to house active surveillance for Covid, co-morbid conditions, TB, malaria and diarrhoea.”

With our collective efforts we will be able to successfully manage this pandemics and ensure the health of our people, he said.