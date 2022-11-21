Odisha CM expresses grief at loss lives in train accident, announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister expresses deep grief at the loss of life in train accident at Korei station in Jajpur of Odisha. Conveys sympathy to the bereaved families and announces ex-gratia of Rs two (2) lakh each.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the death of passengers in a train accident at Korei.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims.

The Chief minister has directed the administration to expedite rescue operation and provide adequate treatment for the injured persons.

The CM has also and asked the Minister Revenue and Disaster Management Pramilla Mallick to visit the spot and take stock of the situation.

Eight Wagons of a Goods Train from Dongoaposi moving towards Chhatrapur got derailed at about 6.44a.m at Korai Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section under Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway.