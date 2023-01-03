Odisha CM expresses condolences over Alaya Mohanty’s death

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep condolences over the death of noted film producer and journalist Alaya Mohanty on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, in a message, said that Mohanty has created an identity for himself as a senior journalist in Bhubaneswar and across the State.

“Mohanty was always ready to solve the problems of the journalists. Besides, he also contributed in the fields of social work and filmmaking,” he said adding that a void has been created in the fields of journalism and social work with the passing away of Mohanty.

Apart from the CM, several eminent personalities of the State also condoled the demise of Mohanty, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the age of 65.

