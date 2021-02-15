Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed concern over death of elephants in Karlapat of Kalahandi district in Odisha. He advised to take help of national level experts to check jumbo death.

The CM reviewed the situation through video conferencing and directed the Forest and Environment Department and Animal Resources Development department to take step to check elephant deaths. He advised to consult experts from State and out of state in this regard.

The CM directed the Collector and DFO to ensure vaccination of cattle in the villages close to the sanctuay. He also asked to disinfect the water bodies of the santuary and to send the samples to the lab for test.

It is to be noted that as many as six elephants have died in last two weeks inside the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary.

As per experts, haemorrhagic septicemia appears to be the reason for the death of elephants. Out of a herd of 8 elephants six have died.

There are two more herds of elephant in this area. They have been tracked and measures are being taken so that these jumbos are not infected.

Out of the 43 water bodies in the area 25 have been disinfected while the rest are being done.