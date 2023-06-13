Odisha CM distributes Rs 117.73 crores allowance to cook-cum-helpers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 117.73 crores for the Cook-cum-helpers (CCH) (Pachika-Sahayikas) employed in the schools of the state. The CM also provided an allowance of Rs 500 for each of them towards sarees.

Reportedly, Rs 117.73 crores have been sanctioned as financial assistance and Rs. 5.45 crores have been disbursed to the bank accounts of one lakh nine thousand pachikas of the state.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said that the role of mid-day meal is very important towards education among children. The CCHs are carrying this big responsibility. More than 45 lakh children are studying in more than 50 thousand schools. Like mother, you they have taken the responsibility of feeding these children. Hence, the entire society is indebted to them, the CM said.

Expressing that the lunch program is going on through 4730 Mission Shakti groups, the Chief Minister said that like all other responsibilities, you are fulfilling this responsibility well.

Commenting that the reputation of Mission Shakti is increasing day by day, the Chief Minister said that efforts will continue to empower women through Mission Shakti.

Stating that the CCHs have been trained in food and hygiene, the Chief Minister hoped that they would maintain hygiene and food safety in the mid-day meal.

It is worth noting that 45.55 lakh students from class I to VIII are getting benefited in 50,862 schools in the state. 1.09 lakh cook-cum-helpers of 4730 Mission Shakti groups are engaged in the preparation of the Mid-day meal.

Earlier in 2017-18, they were sanctioned Rs 250 per person as Saree allowance.