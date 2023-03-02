Odisha CM distributes 8000 cycles to community partners under urban initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed bicycles to as many as 8000 community partners in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The cycles were distributed to community partners working in urban areas in a program organised at the Lok Seva Bhawan. The bicycles were distributed among women engaged as community partners in urban areas.

The program was organised in collaboration with the State Housing and Urban Development Department and Mission Energy Department.

Mission Shakti has been performing very well and has set a benchmark for others to follow, said the CM at the event. He said that, he was very happy with the success of Mission Shakti and thanked the women contributing to its success.

The confidence of these women has made Mission Shakti. The community has taken up different tasks in different cities and has impressed all with the work of SHG members.

The Mission Shakti members have taken up responsibilities in community participation programs in different cities. Food, solid waste management, sanitation, water supply, etc are doing a lot of work.

The bicycles have been given to them so that they can fulfill their responsibilities in the facilities allotted to them.

The program was attended by Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department G. Mathivathanan, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrita Kulange, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das.