Odisha CM disburses Rs 43 crores in kendu leaf pluckers’ accounts

Bhubaneswar: Four days after announcing cash assistance and other benefits for kendu leaf pluckers, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today disbursed Rs 43 crores in their bank accounts.

Patnaik credited the cash in the kendu leaf pluckers’ accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in a special program today.

The CM disbursed cash assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 7.5 lakh kendu leaf plucker and Rs 1,500 each to 0.39 lakh binders and seasonal staff in the first phase.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the happiness of the poor people of the State is his happiness. He had earlier stated that he is always with the poor and that his effort for their development will continue.

The CM also held a discussion with three beneficiaries- Santunu Kumar Bhoi of Balangir, Pushpalata Bhuinsa of Jharsuguda and Iswar Sabar of Nuapada- regarding the government’s efforts for the development of the kendu leaf pluckers of the State.

In course of their discussion, all the kendu leaf pluckers thanked the Chief Minister for giving them financial assistance.