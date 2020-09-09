Bhubaneswar: After reviewing the growth in number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Khordha and Cuttack Districts, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik on Wednesday has directed to increase the number of ICUs and Ambulances in the two districts.

The CM has instructed strict enforcement of the Covid-19 guidelines and wide spread of awareness in these districts to check the growth in numbers of positive cases.

The CM has directed the health department, Police and the Municipal Corporations to coordinate with each other in the enforcement of the guidelines. “The spread of the disease due to negligence of some people connot be tolerated”, he added.

The chief minister further said that the district collectors can decide on shutting down of the Temporary Medical Camps (TMC), COVID Care Centres and COVID care Homes in their respective districts after considering the situation.

He also directed to reserve more beds for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, providing of quality services and tracking the treatment of patients in home quarantine.

The chief minister, congratulated the doctors for achieving over 1 lakh recovery of Covid-19 patients in the state, hoping that the situation would improve by the next week.

Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional chief secretary of health department said that the recovery rate in the state at present is 77.8%, which is slightly higher than the national average while the state’s mortality rate of 0.43% is one of the lowest in the country.

He also added that the Step-Down ICU facility will be introduced for critical patients.

VK Pandian, the Secretary to Chief Minister 5T conducted the meeting in presence of the Special Relief Commissioner-cum Additional Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary Home, the Development Commissioner and the Director General of Police and Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.