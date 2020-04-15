Odisha CM Directs Setting Up Of Covid-19 Hospital In Every District Within A Week

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Reviewing the Corovanirus situation in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik directed to set up  Covid-19 hospitals in every district within next week.

He said that the State plans to set up 36 hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 6000.

The CM also directed to commence Covid-19 testing at VIMSAR (Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) in Burla at Sambalpur in two days. 

He expressed happiness over the commencement of testing at MKCG (Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital) Berhampur, MCH (Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital), and IGH (Ispat General Hopital) Rourkela.

CM thanked health professionals, sanitation workers, police and public servants for their effort to contain the pandemic. Naveen also thanked people of Odisha for their wholehearted support.

