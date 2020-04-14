Odisha CM directs DGP to deal domestic violence cases with iron hand

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed Police DG Abhay to deal with domestic violence cases with an iron hand during the lockdown period.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Chief Minister directed the DGP to keep a strict eye on the habitual offenders indulging in domestic violence.

He said the Odisha police should identify the habitual offenders and extend help to the complainants through phone calls.

Patnaik also directed the police to ensure that works of farmers and movement of their agricultural produces are not disrupted during the lockdown period.

He also expressed his happiness over coronavirus statistics levelling off and going down in the state.

“I am pleased to see that the corona statistics are levelling the state and going down, that’s a very good sign,” said Patnaik.

“And those who are responsible for this including doctors, health workers, police and administrative officials, very well done,” he added.

The Chief Minister also ordered setting up of COVID-19 hospital in each district in the next one week.