Odisha CM Demands Fertilizers For Farmers From The Center

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to the center demanding a supply of fertilizers for the farmers in the state. The center is not prompt when it comes to supplying fertilizers in the state, as a result of which the farmers are facing trouble while reaping the Kharif crops. There is also a fear of the overall quantity of crops being low.

Farmers from Odisha have faced a similar situation in the previous years as well. To avoid this state of affairs, Naveen Patnaik has expressed his misgivings in a letter to Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers of India and asked his to provide the required fertilizers for the farmers.

This year has been remarkably hard for the farmers due to continuous rainfall as it has affected the quality and quantity of crops already. If the required fertilizers do not reach them, the situation would worsen.