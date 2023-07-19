Odisha CM dedicates 8 Extra High Voltage Transmission Projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated eight Extra High Voltage Transmission Projects constructed by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to the people of Odisha through virtual mode.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that these eight EHV Grid Sub-stations at Meramundali of Angul district, Kantabada of Khurda district, Balimunda of Bhadrak district, Borigumma of Koraput district, Lakhanpur of Jharsuguda district, Kuanrmunda of Sundergarh district, Bamra of Sambalpur district and Bhatli of Bargarh district will immensely benefit the consumers of the area.

“The Sub-stations will ensure quality and reliable power supply to lift irrigation projects, educational institutes, townships, tribal areas, health care units and various industries besides domestic consumers,” said Patnaik.

He also reiterated that Odisha Government is committed to ensure quality power supply for rapid socio-economic development. OPTCL also paid a dividend of Rs 42.00 Crore to Govt. of Odisha on this occasion and contributed Rs 3.00 Crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In his welcome address Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department Nikunja B. Dhal informed about the huge funds invested in flagship schemes by the Govt. for strengthening all three verticals of Power Sector i.e. Generation, Distribution and Transmission in addition to formulation of Green Energy Policy that aims to add 10,000 MW green energy capacity in Odisha by 2030.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Minister, Energy Shri Pratap K Deb stressed on supply of quality power to the farmers, industrials units, MSME units and general consumers.

With the inauguration of these eight Sub-stations, the cumulative numbers of Grid Sub-stations in the State now reached to 193 with a transmission network of 16300 Circuit KM.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Chairman-cum- Managing Director, OPTCL proposed vote of thanks. He expressed heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister and Department of Energy for always extending the required financial and administrative support to OPTCL.