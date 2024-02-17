Odisha CM dedicates 73 Ama Hospitals and other projects

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 73 ‘AMA HOSPITAL’ and 5 Dialysis Centers in 15 districts of the state. He also launched the IVRS system of patient feedback collection and attendance system through face recognition of staff in all district headquarters hospitals of the state.

It is worth noting that there are 5 in Bargarh district, 7 in Sundergarh district, 4 in Sambalpur district, 4 in Dhenkanal district, 6 in Keonjhar district, 2 in Jharsuguda district, 4 in Jagatsinghpur district, 5 in Kendrapada district, 9 in Mayurbhanj district, 13 in Ganjam district, 4 in Kalahandi district, 4 in Rayagada district, 4 in Nuapada district. 2 in the district, 2 in Malkangari district and 3 in Kandhamal district, a total of 73 transformed ‘Ama Hospitals’ have been dedicated for the public today.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister said that all the arrangements in ‘Ama Hospital’ have been made keeping in mind the convenience of the people. The main objective of this program is to provide patients with better medical facilities. The Chief Minister said that ‘Ama Hospitals’ will usher in a new era in the state of healthcare.

In the next 5 years, 1858 hospitals are targeted to be included in this program and for this purpose more than 3300 crore rupees have been allocated during 2023-28. He informed that the transformation work of 149 hospitals is going on in the State. The program was coordinated by 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman.