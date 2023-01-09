Odisha CM dedicates 30 new police stations in 23 districts

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to improve the law and order situation across the State, Odisha Chief Naveen Patnaik dedicated 30 new police stations here on Monday.

Patnaik dedicated the new police stations through video-conferencing while inaugurating a newly built police station at Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar today.

As per the list, out of the 30 new police stations, which have been constructed in 23 districts of the state, three police stations are located in Cuttack district while two each police stations are situated in four districts namely Angul, Ganjam, Jajpur and Kendrapada.

Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Jatani MLA Suresh Routray (Sura), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das, Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal and Twin City Police Commissioner S.K. Priyadarshi were among others who attended the inauguration of the police station.

Here is the list of the new police stations: