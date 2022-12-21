Odisha CM dedicates 24×7 ‘Drink From Tap’ facility in 19 more cities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patanik today dedicated 24×7 ‘Drink From Tap’ facility in 19 more cities of Odisha. More than 5.55 lakh people would get benefit from the facility.

Patnaik dedicated the 24×7 ‘Drink From Tap’ at the Lokaseva Bhawan here today. The 19 cities where the round the clock drinking water facility has been launched are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Nimapada, Berhampur, Gopalpur, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Birmitrapur, Rajgangpur, Keonjhar, Joda, Badbil, Champua, Anandpur, Baripada, Rairangpur, Udala, Karanjia and Basnagar.

It is to be noted here that Puri was the first city in the State where 100 per cent residents got the drink from tap facility under the 5T initiative and today 100 per cent of people of Gopalpur City in Ganjam district also got access to the drink-from-tap system.

The Drink From Tap program will also be launched in the cities of Khurda, Jatni and Hinjilicut in the coming days, announced the Chief Minister adding that about 1.50 lakh people of these three cities will get the benefit.