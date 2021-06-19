Odisha CM dedicates 200 beded Covid Hospital in Bhawanipatna

By WCE 5
covid hospital bhawanipatna
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated on virtual mode a Covid hospital with facility of 200 beds at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of Odisha. The said hospital is managed by Vedanta group.

As per reports, the hospital is well equipped with ventilators oxygen system and has special ward for children with facility for entertainment.

The function was attended among others by Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Energy Minister Divyashankar Mishra and chairman of Vedanta Anil Agarwala.

