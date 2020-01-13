Odisha CM declares January 15 as Govt holiday for Makara Sankranti

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister declared January 15, 2020 as a government holiday on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. Accordingly, all the State government offices as well as educational institutions will remain closed on this day.

Notably, unlike other years when Makara Sankranti is celebrated on January 14, this year in 2020 the festival will be observed on January 15. This is because the transition of Sun to the Makara Rashi will take place in the mid night of January 14. And hence the festival will be celebrated on the next day.

